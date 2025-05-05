Left Menu

Rhinos at Risk: South Africa's Ongoing Battle Against Poaching

South Africa faces a relentless battle against rhino poaching, with over 100 rhinos killed in the first three months of this year, mainly in national parks. Environment Minister Dion George revealed these figures as conservationists spotlight efforts to protect the critically endangered species from organized criminal syndicates.

Updated: 05-05-2025 21:13 IST
In a troubling revelation, South African Environment Minister Dion George announced that over 100 rhinos were killed in the first quarter of this year. Most of these poaching incidents occurred in the country's national parks, underlining a persistent threat to wildlife conservation efforts.

South Africa, home to the largest population of rhinos globally, struggles to protect these creatures, with the nation hosting an estimated 16,000 to 18,000 rhinos. Among them, black rhinos, found only in Africa, are critically endangered, numbering around 6,400 worldwide, with about 2,000 residing in South Africa.

The government focuses on dismantling criminal syndicates responsible for much of the poaching. Highlighting a significant breakthrough, the ministry praised the conviction of Simon Ernesto Valoi, a Mozambican 'kingpin' sentenced to 27 years for his alleged involvement in orchestrating rhino poaching operations in South Africa's Kruger National Park.

