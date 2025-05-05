Minor Tremor Rattles Telangana Districts

A slight earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale shook the district of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad in Telangana on Monday evening, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The tremor, which occurred at 6:50 PM, left residents momentarily unsettled but resulted in no reported damage or injuries, officials confirmed.

Residents in Karimnagar town, along with parts of Nirmal and Mancherial districts, reported experiencing brief tremors, although official confirmation from local authorities is still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)