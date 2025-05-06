Left Menu

Devastating Storms Claim Lives in Gujarat

Thunderstorms and strong winds have resulted in at least 14 deaths in Gujarat. As thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and dust storms hit the region, many talukas faced unseasonal rains, causing destruction and fatalities. The India Meteorological Department predicts ongoing adverse weather conditions in various districts over the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 14 individuals have lost their lives in Gujarat due to severe thunderstorms and high-speed winds, with officials reporting significant damage from strong winds and dust storms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for ongoing thunderstorms with winds reaching up to 60 kmph, affecting wide areas across the state.

Numerous districts experienced destruction, with trees, hoardings, and pillars being uprooted, alongside multiple injuries caused by collapsing structures. Forecaster predictions highlight continuous adverse weather impacting several key regions over the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

