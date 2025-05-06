Unseasonal Torrents: Gujarat Faces Heavy Rain Devastation

In a tragic turn of events, heavy pre-monsoon showers have claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals and left 16 others injured in Gujarat, India's western state, regional officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Visuals broadcasted on television depicted uprooted trees and extensive crop damage as intense lightning and thunderstorms affected multiple districts. The unseasonable downpour was attributed to cyclonic circulation affecting parts of neighboring Pakistan and Rajasthan, as per India's Meteorological Department.

The weather service has projected continued rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state until Thursday. Local authorities reported to Reuters the death toll and injuries and are eagerly awaiting crop damage reports, especially since Gujarat is a significant producer of cotton, cumin, and rice.

