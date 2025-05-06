Left Menu

Unseasonal Torrents: Gujarat Faces Heavy Rain Devastation

Heavy pre-monsoon rains in Gujarat, India caused 14 fatalities and 16 injuries in two days. Cyclonic circulation from Pakistan and Rajasthan was the main cause. The downpour damaged trees and crops, with further rain forecast. Crop damage assessments are pending from the agriculture department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:37 IST
Unseasonal Torrents: Gujarat Faces Heavy Rain Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, heavy pre-monsoon showers have claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals and left 16 others injured in Gujarat, India's western state, regional officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Visuals broadcasted on television depicted uprooted trees and extensive crop damage as intense lightning and thunderstorms affected multiple districts. The unseasonable downpour was attributed to cyclonic circulation affecting parts of neighboring Pakistan and Rajasthan, as per India's Meteorological Department.

The weather service has projected continued rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state until Thursday. Local authorities reported to Reuters the death toll and injuries and are eagerly awaiting crop damage reports, especially since Gujarat is a significant producer of cotton, cumin, and rice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025