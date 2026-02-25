Energy Turmoil: Hungary and Slovakia Accuse Ukraine Over Pipeline Malfunction

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Ukraine of planning to interfere with Hungary's energy system. In response, Hungary has deployed troops to secure its energy infrastructure, exacerbating an ongoing dispute threatening to unravel Europe's pro-Ukraine stance.

The contention centers around the Druzhba oil pipeline that funnels Russian crude through Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia. Orban claims the pipeline's shutdown was politically motivated, though Kyiv attributes it to a Russian drone strike. The situation has prompted heightened security measures in Hungary, including increased police patrols and restrictions on drone flights.

The discord has further deepened disagreements within the EU, especially between Hungary, Slovakia, and other member states, over the approach to military support for Ukraine and the phase-out of Russian energy imports. As Hungary continues to block new EU sanctions on Russia, this issue remains a pivotal topic in the lead-up to Hungary's upcoming elections, framing the debate as a choice between aligning with peace or engaging in conflict.

