Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for Major Expansion in Rural Roads

Himachal Pradesh has secured the green light for constructing 3,123 kilometers of rural roads and 43 bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh revealed this development on Tuesday, noting that the project is valued at Rs 3,345.81 crore.

Despite a financial year allocation of Rs 650 crore for 2024-25, actual expenditure reached Rs 905 crore. As a result, the state has formally appealed to the Central Government for the allocation to be doubled to Rs 1,300 crore for the upcoming 2025-26 budget, according to a recent statement.

Additionally, proactive efforts for PMGSY-IV reveal that mapping for 1,560 habitations is complete, with 1,115 meeting eligibility criteria. In a key meeting on April 30, the Union Minister for Rural Development agreed to reconsider 247 previously rejected habitations for approval, contingent on verification.

