Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for Major Expansion in Rural Roads

Himachal Pradesh has been sanctioned to build over 3,123 km of rural roads under PMGSY-III. The state exceeded its budget in 2024-25 and seeks to double next year's allocation. Efforts for PMGSY-IV are underway with plans for 1,400 km more roads and improved habitat connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has secured the green light for constructing 3,123 kilometers of rural roads and 43 bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh revealed this development on Tuesday, noting that the project is valued at Rs 3,345.81 crore.

Despite a financial year allocation of Rs 650 crore for 2024-25, actual expenditure reached Rs 905 crore. As a result, the state has formally appealed to the Central Government for the allocation to be doubled to Rs 1,300 crore for the upcoming 2025-26 budget, according to a recent statement.

Additionally, proactive efforts for PMGSY-IV reveal that mapping for 1,560 habitations is complete, with 1,115 meeting eligibility criteria. In a key meeting on April 30, the Union Minister for Rural Development agreed to reconsider 247 previously rejected habitations for approval, contingent on verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

