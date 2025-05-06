Uttar Pradesh Launches Innovative Urban Parking Initiative
The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a new policy to create modern parking facilities in urban areas through private partnerships. It aims to address parking shortages due to rapid urbanization with infrastructure featuring EV charging stations. Initially, 17 municipal corporations will implement the policy.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has given the nod to a transformative policy to revamp urban parking systems through private involvement.
Following a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Urban Development Minister AK Sharma announced the approval of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Construction, Maintenance and Operation of Parking Spaces) Rules – 2025.
Under this new policy, modern parking facilities equipped with electric vehicle charging stations will be developed using a public-private partnership model. A Parking Management Committee in each urban local body will identify potential land for these projects, shared revenue from parking fees, and manage five-year contracts with private entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)