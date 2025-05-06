Uttar Pradesh Launches Innovative Urban Parking Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government has given the nod to a transformative policy to revamp urban parking systems through private involvement.

Following a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Urban Development Minister AK Sharma announced the approval of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Construction, Maintenance and Operation of Parking Spaces) Rules – 2025.

Under this new policy, modern parking facilities equipped with electric vehicle charging stations will be developed using a public-private partnership model. A Parking Management Committee in each urban local body will identify potential land for these projects, shared revenue from parking fees, and manage five-year contracts with private entities.

