Left Menu

CRDA Approves Rs 1,700 Crore Tenders for Amaravati Development

Andhra Pradesh's CRDA has approved tenders surpassing Rs 1,700 crore for Amaravati's development, focusing on staff housing and infrastructure projects. Under Chief Minister Naidu's chairmanship, tenders for gazetted officer towers, water treatment, and road projects were sanctioned, alongside land allocations for new institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:28 IST
CRDA Approves Rs 1,700 Crore Tenders for Amaravati Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) of Andhra Pradesh has greenlit tenders worth over Rs 1,700 crore aimed at boosting development in Amaravati, the upcoming core capital. This significant move was confirmed by Municipal Minister P Narayana following the 47th CRDA meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The approval includes Rs 514 crore for the completion of gazetted officers' residential towers, a project initiated between 2014 and 2019. Further allocations encompass Rs 506 crore for nine towers for non-gazetted staff, and Rs 517 crore for an additional twelve towers inclusive of associated amenities.

Infrastructure enhancements were prioritized with Rs 560 crore earmarked for a water treatment plant accompanied by a five-year maintenance contract, and Rs 494 crore for overhead tank constructions. Additionally, CRDA approved tender arrangements for various road projects, emphasizing a new 1.5-kilometer elevated stretch, and expanded land allocation for educational and hospitality projects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025