CRDA Approves Rs 1,700 Crore Tenders for Amaravati Development

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) of Andhra Pradesh has greenlit tenders worth over Rs 1,700 crore aimed at boosting development in Amaravati, the upcoming core capital. This significant move was confirmed by Municipal Minister P Narayana following the 47th CRDA meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The approval includes Rs 514 crore for the completion of gazetted officers' residential towers, a project initiated between 2014 and 2019. Further allocations encompass Rs 506 crore for nine towers for non-gazetted staff, and Rs 517 crore for an additional twelve towers inclusive of associated amenities.

Infrastructure enhancements were prioritized with Rs 560 crore earmarked for a water treatment plant accompanied by a five-year maintenance contract, and Rs 494 crore for overhead tank constructions. Additionally, CRDA approved tender arrangements for various road projects, emphasizing a new 1.5-kilometer elevated stretch, and expanded land allocation for educational and hospitality projects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)