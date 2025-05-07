Tragic Tree Collapse Claims Three Lives Amid Thane's Unseasonal Storm
A tragic incident in Thane's Kolsewadi locality saw three people killed when a tree fell on a moving auto-rickshaw amid heavy rains and strong winds. The deceased included the rickshaw driver and two passengers. The unseasonal storm also caused multiple tree collapses and damage to property.
Three individuals lost their lives in Thane's Kolsewadi locality when a tree fell onto a moving auto-rickshaw during an intense bout of unseasonal rain and strong winds, officials reported on Wednesday.
The tragic event took place late on Tuesday night, claiming the lives of rickshaw driver Umashankar Varma, aged 53, along with passengers Nanda Raut, 35, and Sitaram Shelke, 45, according to police sources.
The Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell recorded 20 mm of rainfall within 90 minutes. Thirteen incidents of tree collapse were noted, shared Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management unit. In the neighboring Palghar district, severe weather caused damage to brick kilns and crops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
