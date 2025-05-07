Left Menu

Navigating the Galaxy: Europe's Bold Moves Amid Space Budget Cuts

Current science news highlights include ESA's response to U.S. space budget cuts, Europe's financial incentives to attract scientists, and SpaceX's FAA approval to expand Texas launches. ESA examines alternatives, Europe aims to benefit from U.S. funding disputes, and SpaceX anticipates growth in Starship development.

Updated: 07-05-2025 10:29 IST
Navigating the Galaxy: Europe's Bold Moves Amid Space Budget Cuts
The European Space Agency (ESA) is currently assessing the repercussions of proposed U.S. budget cuts affecting NASA's moon programs. ESA, which plays a part in these initiatives, remains willing to collaborate with the U.S. Yet, options and alternative strategies will be the key discussion points at the ESA governing council's upcoming June meeting.

As the U.S. faces financial constraints and tensions with its academic institutions, the European Union and France pledged €500 million to attract global researchers. At an event in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited scientists to Europe, emphasizing freedom and cooperation potential.

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, obtained the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration to increase its Starship rocket launches from Texas. This milestone allows SpaceX to significantly advance its Mars rocket endeavors, with approval guaranteeing no major environmental impact from increased launches or land recovery efforts.



