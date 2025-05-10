Left Menu

Trump's Regulatory Shift: Commercial Fishing Returns to a Vast Protected Marine Area

President Donald Trump will sign a proclamation reinstating commercial fishing access to the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument. This action aligns with Trump's regulatory cuts and supports economic activity. Despite potential ecological impacts, Trump previously opened this area and another Pacific monument to fishing, causing industry uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 03:03 IST
In a significant regulatory shift, President Donald Trump is set to sign a proclamation on Friday, allowing commercial fishing in a previously protected marine monument off New England. According to White House officials, this move is part of Trump's broader initiative to slash regulations deemed burdensome to businesses.

The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which spans nearly 5,000 square miles, was originally designated by former President Barack Obama in 2016 to safeguard various marine species, including deep-sea corals, sea turtles, and whales. Previously opened by Trump in 2020, the monument's fishing access was closed again under President Joe Biden in 2021.

This decision is expected to bolster economic activity and support fishing communities. However, it has sparked debate among conservationists, who cite the area's role as a critical research site for understanding the impact of human activity on marine biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

