Devastating Floods Ravage Mogadishu, Claiming Lives and Altering Infrastructure
A severe flood hit Mogadishu, Somalia, leading to the deaths of at least seven people, including two women and a young boy. The deluge caused significant infrastructure damage, affecting six major roads and the homes of 200 families. Efforts to recover victims are ongoing.
A severe flood in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, has claimed the lives of at least seven individuals, including two women, and caused extensive damage to infrastructure. The deluge, precipitated by heavy rainfall on Friday night, also destroyed nine homes and impacted 200 families, according to officials.
Saleh Hassan, spokesperson for the Mogadishu mayor, confirmed the fatalities and reported the flooding's impact on the city's infrastructure, including six major roads, which has severely restricted movement across the capital.
In a tragic turn, a young boy's body was recovered from debris on one of the damaged streets. Local resident Nuradin Mohammed, who helped in the recovery, expressed his despair at the loss, revealing that efforts were made to reclaim the boy from the water-filled ruins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
