Tiger Terror Strikes in Maharashtra: Three Women Killed in Rare Attack

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district when a tiger attacked and killed three women from Mendha Mal village on Saturday morning. The rare occurrence took place in the Sindewahi Range Forest's Compartment No.1355, where the victims had been collecting tendu leaves, officials reported.

The fatalities were identified as 60-year-old Kantabai Chaudhari, her 38-year-old daughter-in-law Shubhangi Chaudhari, and 48-year-old Sarika Shende. All three were killed at approximately 11.30 am. The tragic incident has shocked the local community.

A separate tiger attack, occurring around 5 kilometers from the initial site, left a 50-year-old woman, Vandana Gajbhiye, injured. Official reports state that the bodies of the deceased were transported to Sindewahi government hospital for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)