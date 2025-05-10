Left Menu

Tiger Terror Strikes in Maharashtra: Three Women Killed in Rare Attack

In Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a tiger killed three women from Mendha Mal village, all at the same location and time, while they were collecting tendu leaves. A fourth woman was injured in a separate incident nearby. The victims' bodies were sent for post-mortem in Sindewahi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:48 IST
Tiger Terror Strikes in Maharashtra: Three Women Killed in Rare Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district when a tiger attacked and killed three women from Mendha Mal village on Saturday morning. The rare occurrence took place in the Sindewahi Range Forest's Compartment No.1355, where the victims had been collecting tendu leaves, officials reported.

The fatalities were identified as 60-year-old Kantabai Chaudhari, her 38-year-old daughter-in-law Shubhangi Chaudhari, and 48-year-old Sarika Shende. All three were killed at approximately 11.30 am. The tragic incident has shocked the local community.

A separate tiger attack, occurring around 5 kilometers from the initial site, left a 50-year-old woman, Vandana Gajbhiye, injured. Official reports state that the bodies of the deceased were transported to Sindewahi government hospital for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025