Tigress Tranquilized in Maharashtra After Deadly Attacks

A tigress responsible for the deaths of three women in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has been captured by the forest department. Following the tragic incidents in Sindewahi range, officials implemented camera monitoring and strategic tracking. The tigress was tranquilized and captured, with efforts underway to find her sub-adult cubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress that had claimed the lives of three women in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has been successfully captured by the forest department on Monday. The string of attacks occurred in the Sindewahi range, part of the Bramhapuri division, prompting officials to escalate their capture efforts.

Upon the incident, monitoring measures including camera traps and live cameras were set up. Tracking her movements meticulously led to the pursuit in the Dongargaon area, where an expert shooter fired a tranquilizing dart, leading to the safe capture of the animal.

The operation isn't over yet, as a senior forest official informed that efforts are now focused on capturing the tigress's sub-adult cubs, ensuring the safety of local residents and stability of the wildlife in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

