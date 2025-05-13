U.S. Treasury Reports Surging Tax Revenues Amid Record Spending
The U.S. government recorded a $258 billion budget surplus in April, boosted by robust tax receipts and increased import duties amidst heightened tariffs. The budget deficit for the fiscal year rose to $1.049 trillion, driven by record-high spending on Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and debt interest payments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 00:40 IST
The U.S. Treasury announced a remarkable $258 billion budget surplus for April, marking a 23% increase from the previous year, attributable to strong tax receipts and surging import duty collections.
This comes as the Treasury reported $63 billion in net customs duties for the first seven months of the fiscal year. However, future revenue might decline due to a recent U.S.-China tariff agreement to ease levies temporarily.
The Treasury's fiscal report highlighted a $1.049 trillion budget deficit for the first seven months of FY2025, driven largely by record spending on key social programs and rising debt interest payments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tariffs, Trade Talks, and Market Tensions: A Global Economic Outlook
US Tariffs Cast Shadow on Indian Auto Component Sector
India's Competitive Edge: Scaling Heights Despite Global Tariffs
Japan Calls for Reevaluation of Trump's Tariffs Amid Security Concerns
Dollar Steadies as Investors Eye Tariffs, Jobs Data, and Fed Signals