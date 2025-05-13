Odisha's Leap to Progress: Majhi's Billion-Dollar Vision for Mayurbhanj

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has laid down the groundwork for transformative development in Mayurbhanj district, unveiling projects worth over Rs 420.13 crore on Tuesday. The ambitious plan outlines industrial investments that could total Rs 10,000 crore, signaling a new era of economic and social advance for the region.

In a grand event marking the last day of his visit, Majhi inaugurated 133 development projects amounting to Rs 328 crore and laid foundation stones for another 52 initiatives totaling Rs 91 crore. Notable among these is the establishment of a Plus-II college in Bisoi Block and the naming of a mini stadium after freedom fighter Dharanidhar Naik.

Addressing the needs of the local tribal population, Majhi asserted that the projects will bolster rural water supply, educational and health infrastructure, banking facilities, and overall government services. Furthermore, his government is focused on agricultural enhancements, including a minimum support price for paddy, and several programs targeting socioeconomic growth by 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)