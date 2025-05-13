Left Menu

Odisha's Leap to Progress: Majhi's Billion-Dollar Vision for Mayurbhanj

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 420.13 crore worth of development projects and plans for Rs 10,000 crore industrial investments in Mayurbhanj. He emphasized welfare benefits for tribal regions and infrastructure enhancements in various sectors like education, health, and agriculture aimed at regional prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:39 IST
Odisha's Leap to Progress: Majhi's Billion-Dollar Vision for Mayurbhanj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has laid down the groundwork for transformative development in Mayurbhanj district, unveiling projects worth over Rs 420.13 crore on Tuesday. The ambitious plan outlines industrial investments that could total Rs 10,000 crore, signaling a new era of economic and social advance for the region.

In a grand event marking the last day of his visit, Majhi inaugurated 133 development projects amounting to Rs 328 crore and laid foundation stones for another 52 initiatives totaling Rs 91 crore. Notable among these is the establishment of a Plus-II college in Bisoi Block and the naming of a mini stadium after freedom fighter Dharanidhar Naik.

Addressing the needs of the local tribal population, Majhi asserted that the projects will bolster rural water supply, educational and health infrastructure, banking facilities, and overall government services. Furthermore, his government is focused on agricultural enhancements, including a minimum support price for paddy, and several programs targeting socioeconomic growth by 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025