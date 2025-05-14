Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises Expands with Strategic Chennai Land Acquisition

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has acquired a 5.41-acre land parcel in Chennai for Rs 441.70 crore to develop a premium residential project. The project promises a GDV of approximately Rs 1,600 crore and will offer 0.8 million sq ft of high-quality, sustainable residential spaces with strategic expansion plans in Chennai.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a leading real estate developer, has purchased a 5.41-acre land parcel in Chennai for Rs 441.70 crore, aiming to develop a premium residential project, the company announced.

The project, located on Velachery Road adjacent to Phoenix Market City, is expected to deliver a gross development value of Rs 1,600 crore. Offering 0.8 million sq ft of residential space, the initiative marks Brigade's strategic expansion in the Chennai market.

According to Pavitra Shankar, managing director, the acquisition is part of Brigade's commitment to quality, innovation, and meeting the surging demand for modern residential spaces, enhancing its footprint in key locations.

