Villagers Rally Against Stone Crusher to Protect Irrigation and Environment

Villagers in Ghumarwin, Himachal Pradesh, protested against a proposed stone crusher installation, fearing it threatens irrigation schemes and environmental balance. They claim the plan, near Piplu Ghat bridge, may increase illegal mining and endanger water sources. A delegation plans to discuss concerns with the Bilaspur deputy commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, residents of Ghumarwin village have expressed strong opposition to a proposed stone crusher installation. Villagers argue that the project threatens three critical irrigation schemes and poses a significant environmental risk.

The proposed stone crusher site, situated between Baloh and Malangan under the Jhandutta constituency, is believed to potentially spark an increase in illegal mining activities. Furthermore, local residents claim it could destabilize the water sources vital to the area.

Three major lift irrigation initiatives, namely Dol Lasawa Yojana, Fagog Yojana, and Parahu Balghar Yojana, might be jeopardized if this project goes ahead. Concerned villagers have organized a delegation to meet with the deputy commissioner of Bilaspur to voice their objections and seek a halt to the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

