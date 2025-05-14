Chemical Plant Explosion Rocks Seville: Residents Advised to Stay Indoors
A significant explosion at a chemical plant in Alcalá de Guadaíra near Seville led to a massive smoke pillar, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain indoors. Happening in an industrial park, the explosion caused no injuries, with officials recommending the closure of windows to prevent smoke entry.
An explosion at a chemical plant in Alcalá de Guadaíra, near Seville, produced a towering column of smoke visible across the city, prompting authorities to instruct residents to stay indoors on Wednesday.
The incident, which occurred around midday, took place in an industrial park roughly 20 minutes east of Seville's center. Despite the dramatic plume, no injuries were reported according to emergency services.
Officials urged locals to keep windows shut to minimize exposure to smoke. Emergency services swiftly evacuated personnel from the site as a precaution.
