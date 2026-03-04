Spain's Defiant Stand: No to War

Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has reiterated his condemnation of the United States and Israel's military operations in Iran, taking a bold stance amidst new trade threat rhetoric from Washington.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump stated intentions to terminate US-Spain trade due to Spanish refusal to facilitate the US through joint military bases for actions against Iran. Sanchez, in a televised address, declared Spain's refusal to be complicit in operations contrary to its values, despite potential repercussions from the US. The EU negotiates trade for its 27 members, making it uncertain how Trump's trade cessation would proceed.

This disagreement over Iran continues a series of diplomatic tensions, as Spain previously criticized Israel's military activities in Gaza. Sanchez labeled the interventions as 'unjustifiable' and highlighted their potential to foster extremism akin to prior conflicts, summarizing Spain's stance with 'No to the war.'

(With inputs from agencies.)