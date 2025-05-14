Left Menu

Delhi Government's Summer Plan: A Thirst for Innovation

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 1,400 crore to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for projects under the Summer Action Plan. A portion will go to new GPS-tracked water tankers and water ATMs. Additional funds will focus on new sewage infrastructure and borewells to combat water scarcity.

The Delhi government has proactively released Rs 1,400 crore to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure the timely completion of various projects under the Summer Action Plan, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The plan includes Rs 500 crore specifically earmarked for innovative water supply solutions such as GPS-tracked water tankers and water ATMs.

This funding comes at a crucial time, ahead of Delhi's intense summer months, aiming to alleviate potential water shortages. The remaining funds are designated for essential infrastructure work, including the installation of sewer lines and the establishment of new sewage treatment facilities.

Amidst concerns of water theft and mismanagement, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has introduced measures to enhance sanitation and water accessibility with a Rs 9,000 crore allocation. The initiatives involve setting up additional borewells, adopting intelligent water metering, and replacing open canals with pipelines, alongside launching a 'DJB Tanker' mobile app for real-time tanker tracking.

