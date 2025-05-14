Blaze Devours Chajla Forest Near LoC

A significant fire broke out in the Chajla forest area near the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials reported. The blaze was observed around 7:15 PM, rapidly consuming a wide expanse of land in the Mankote sector.

In response to the growing threat, fire and emergency services along with police and army units have been swiftly mobilized to combat and contain the fire. Their concerted efforts aim to prevent further spread and damage.

Authorities continue to work tirelessly on the scene, marking this as a critical event requiring immediate attention and action from multiple agencies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)