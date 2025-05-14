Left Menu

Blaze Devours Chajla Forest Near LoC

A massive fire erupted in the Chajla forest area near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The fire was noticed at 7:15 PM in Mankote sector. Fire services, police, and army personnel have been deployed to contain the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:10 IST
A significant fire broke out in the Chajla forest area near the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials reported. The blaze was observed around 7:15 PM, rapidly consuming a wide expanse of land in the Mankote sector.

In response to the growing threat, fire and emergency services along with police and army units have been swiftly mobilized to combat and contain the fire. Their concerted efforts aim to prevent further spread and damage.

Authorities continue to work tirelessly on the scene, marking this as a critical event requiring immediate attention and action from multiple agencies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

