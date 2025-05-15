Historic Launch: Axiom-4 Mission Set to Break New Ground

The much-anticipated Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, originally slated for May 29, is now confirmed to launch on June 8 from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre at 6:41 pm IST. This change was publicly announced by Axiom Space, in conjunction with NASA.

Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will lead the mission, marking a significant event as it follows four decades after Rakesh Sharma's historic spaceflight. Accompanying him are crew members from Poland and Hungary, representing their respective nations in their first ISS missions.

The mission's scientific agenda includes seven critical experiments on microgravity research, crucial for India's space aspirations. Additionally, the venture will see astronauts Slawosz Uznanski and Tibor Kapu aboard the SpaceX Dragon, with Peggy Whitson commanding the mission, contributing to her record-breaking space tenure.

