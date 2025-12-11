Left Menu

India-US Free Trade Deal on the Horizon: Awaiting Washington's Nod

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urges the US to sign the free trade agreement with India, highlighting Washington's satisfaction with India's offer. Though Goyal welcomes the US's positive reception, he does not set a timeline for finalizing the long-discussed deal. Negotiations have spanned five rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:34 IST
India-US Free Trade Deal on the Horizon: Awaiting Washington's Nod
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal advised that the United States should proceed with signing the free trade agreement with India if Washington is content with New Delhi's offer, made public on Thursday.

Goyal responded positively to the US administration's views, stating his support for the Trump administration's favorable perception of India's proposition. However, he avoided specifying a deadline for finalizing the much-anticipated trade agreement. The remarks came after comments by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, citing the US's approval of India's 'best ever' offer.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the US's reception, noting, 'His happiness is very much welcome.' Despite the optimism, Goyal refrained from detailing the specifics of India's offer and confirmed that recent visits by US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer were not negotiation-focused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025