India-US Free Trade Deal on the Horizon: Awaiting Washington's Nod

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal advised that the United States should proceed with signing the free trade agreement with India if Washington is content with New Delhi's offer, made public on Thursday.

Goyal responded positively to the US administration's views, stating his support for the Trump administration's favorable perception of India's proposition. However, he avoided specifying a deadline for finalizing the much-anticipated trade agreement. The remarks came after comments by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, citing the US's approval of India's 'best ever' offer.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the US's reception, noting, 'His happiness is very much welcome.' Despite the optimism, Goyal refrained from detailing the specifics of India's offer and confirmed that recent visits by US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer were not negotiation-focused.

