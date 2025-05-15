Space Forge Secures $30M Boost from NATO Innovation Fund

The burgeoning space technology sector continues to attract significant investor interest, as demonstrated by Space Forge's recent capital raise. The British company announced it has secured a substantial $29.8 million funding, primarily from the NATO Innovation Fund, a move underscoring the sector's potential and investor confidence.

Founded in 2018, Space Forge is at the forefront of innovative space solutions, with plans to manufacture materials in zero-gravity conditions, potentially revolutionizing industries such as semiconductors. The investment provides a vital boost for the company to advance its satellite development ambitions.

This funding milestone highlights the growing intersection of private investment and space technology, a dynamic field poised for exponential growth as companies like Space Forge push technological boundaries.

