Space Forge Secures $30M Boost from NATO Innovation Fund

British space technology firm Space Forge has successfully raised $29.8 million in a funding round led by the NATO Innovation Fund. The company, established in 2018, plans to use the funds to advance its satellite development, aiming to produce materials in space for various fields, including semiconductors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:31 IST
Space Forge Secures $30M Boost from NATO Innovation Fund
The burgeoning space technology sector continues to attract significant investor interest, as demonstrated by Space Forge's recent capital raise. The British company announced it has secured a substantial $29.8 million funding, primarily from the NATO Innovation Fund, a move underscoring the sector's potential and investor confidence.

Founded in 2018, Space Forge is at the forefront of innovative space solutions, with plans to manufacture materials in zero-gravity conditions, potentially revolutionizing industries such as semiconductors. The investment provides a vital boost for the company to advance its satellite development ambitions.

This funding milestone highlights the growing intersection of private investment and space technology, a dynamic field poised for exponential growth as companies like Space Forge push technological boundaries.

