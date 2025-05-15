Space Forge Secures $30M Boost from NATO Innovation Fund
British space technology firm Space Forge has successfully raised $29.8 million in a funding round led by the NATO Innovation Fund. The company, established in 2018, plans to use the funds to advance its satellite development, aiming to produce materials in space for various fields, including semiconductors.
