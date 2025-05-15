Left Menu

Turbulence at Madrid Airport: Addressing the Homelessness Crisis

Spain's airport authority imposes entry restrictions at Madrid's airport to curb homelessness in its terminals. Only travelers with valid boarding passes, staff, and ticket-accompanied persons can access during off-peak hours. Efforts to address increasing homeless encampments are hindered by political inaction ahead of a busy travel season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's airport authority has rolled out entry restrictions at Madrid's airport during specific hours as a measure to deter the rising trend of homeless people using the terminals as shelter.

Access will be limited to travelers with boarding passes, airport employees, and ticket-accompanied companions during times when flight movements are minimal, according to AENA's announcement on Wednesday night. Over recent months, several terminals have seen encampments with individuals taking refuge near walls and bathrooms, numbered in the hundreds by local reports.

AENA revealed that it sought assistance from Madrid's municipal authorities months ago, but meaningful aid has yet to be provided. "Airports are not designed as living spaces but for transit, inadequate for overnight stays," AENA stated. Amid a political blame game between different governmental authorities, the issue remains unresolved as Spain braces for a peak summer travel surge, expecting a record 94 million international tourists in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

