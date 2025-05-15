Chemco and Kandoi Group Unveil Sustainable Manufacturing Plants in Gujarat

Chemco Group, a leader in the plastic packaging industry, has announced its strategic partnership with Kandoi Group of Industries to establish two new manufacturing plants in Gujarat. The project, valued at Rs 450 crore, represents a commitment to innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

The facilities in Vapi and Dahej will feature cutting-edge greenfield technology, designed to recycle over 10 million PET bottles daily. This closed-loop system encompasses everything from bottle collection and washing to tape extrusion and bag fabrication, ensuring rigorous quality control and minimal environmental footprint.

Powered entirely by renewable energy, the initiative not only reduces reliance on traditional materials like polypropylene and polyethylene but also reinforces both groups' dedication to sustainability and community enhancement through economic and environmental benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)