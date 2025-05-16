Thai Tycoon and Associates Surrender Over Fatal Building Collapse Amid Corruption Allegations

A high-profile building collapse in Bangkok linked to a deadly earthquake has brought a prominent Thai construction tycoon and 14 others before the authorities. The quake-induced disaster resulted in the death of nearly 100 workers, marking it as one of the deadliest structural failures in Thailand.

Premchai Karnasuta, head of Italian Thai Development, along with other industry figures, face accusations of negligence and violating construction regulations. According to police, the architectural design failed to comply with required ministerial standards, compounded by the use of inferior materials like substandard concrete and steel.

Investigation into the building's construction has unveiled corrupt practices, including forged documents. The suspects, now in custody, deny all allegations, while further inquiries continue to unravel the underlying causes of the collapse.

