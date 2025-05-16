Historic Glow: NASA's Perseverance Captures Stellar Sights on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover captured an aurora on Mars in visible light for the first time, highlighting a glowing sky due to solar particles interacting with the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the FAA has modified licenses for SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission, awaiting resolution of previous flight investigations.
In a groundbreaking achievement, NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a visible light aurora on Mars, marking the first time such an event has been observed from the surface of a planet other than Earth. This momentous event occurred on March 18, 2024, when the rover detected the Martian sky softly glowing in green hues, resulting from energetic solar particles interacting with the planet's atmosphere.
Previously, Mars auroras had only been detected from orbit in ultraviolet wavelengths, underscoring the significance of this visible light observation.
In related aerospace news, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced modifications to the licensing for SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission. While these changes mark progress, SpaceX's launch plans depend on the closure of the FAA's investigation into the Starship Flight 8 incident or a new determination for a return to flight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
