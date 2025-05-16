Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Push to Safeguard Uttar Pradesh from Floods

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes swift completion of flood prevention projects by June 15. He leads efforts in river dredging, reservoir maintenance, and irrigation projects to mitigate flood risks. Highlighting river revival and pollution control, he pushes for collaborative efforts to protect agriculture and enhance water resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:21 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Push to Safeguard Uttar Pradesh from Floods
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated that all flood prevention programs be finalized by June 15, underscoring the necessity of being ready for imminent natural disasters.

The high-level review meeting convened by Adityanath focused on the state's achievements, with 1,665 flood projects safeguarding substantial land and benefiting millions.

With an emphasis on river management, he urged the completion of significant initiatives, such as river dredging and revival campaigns, to bolster agricultural support and mitigate floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

