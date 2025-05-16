Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Push to Safeguard Uttar Pradesh from Floods

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated that all flood prevention programs be finalized by June 15, underscoring the necessity of being ready for imminent natural disasters.

The high-level review meeting convened by Adityanath focused on the state's achievements, with 1,665 flood projects safeguarding substantial land and benefiting millions.

With an emphasis on river management, he urged the completion of significant initiatives, such as river dredging and revival campaigns, to bolster agricultural support and mitigate floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)