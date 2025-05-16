Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Severe Thunderstorms: Orange Warning Issued

Himachal Pradesh faced thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, causing temperature drops. An 'orange' warning for severe weather on May 19 was issued, with further 'yellow' warnings for the upcoming days. Rainfall data showed a mixed deviation from the norm for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Several regions in Himachal Pradesh experienced impactful weather conditions as thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds swept across the area in the past 24 hours since Thursday evening. The intense weather patterns contributed to a slight decrease in maximum temperatures, the weather office reported.

Specific areas, including Shimla and Sundernagar, were lashed by thunderstorms, and winds reached speeds up to 57 kmph in Neri. Rainfall was unevenly distributed, with Nangal Dam recording the highest at 13.8 mm.

The meteorological department issued an 'orange' warning for May 19 for potential hazardous weather in key districts. A mix of rain and potential snow is anticipated in various regions, with past rainfall data showing deviations from historical averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

