Delhi's Firefighting Revolution: Advanced Technology to the Rescue

In a bid to enhance emergency response capabilities, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced significant advancements for the Delhi Fire Department. On Friday, she unveiled plans to equip the department with cutting-edge tools and state-of-the-art technology.

During an inspection at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta reviewed indigenously developed firefighting vehicles and robots among other modern equipment. She emphasized the government's dedication to making the Delhi Fire Service more capable and ensuring the safety of fire personnel.

Highlighting the urgency amid frequent fire incidents in congested areas, Gupta promised advanced robotic fire-fighting systems, water bowsers, and high-tech equipment to significantly reduce risks. A budget of Rs 110 crore has been allocated this year to overhaul the languishing firefighting infrastructure.

