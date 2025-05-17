Left Menu

Mars' Green Glow: NASA's Historic Aurora Observation

NASA's Perseverance rover has made history by observing an aurora in visible light on Mars for the first time. Meanwhile, the FAA has approved license modifications for SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 but has not yet given permission to launch pending further investigation.

Updated: 17-05-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:30 IST
Mars' Green Glow: NASA's Historic Aurora Observation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking achievement, NASA's Perseverance rover has captured the first-ever visible light observation of an aurora on Mars. The celestial phenomenon lit up the Martian night sky in a soft green glow on March 18, 2024, marking a landmark moment as scientists witnessed an aurora from a planetary surface other than Earth. Previously, such auroras have only been detected from Martian orbit in ultraviolet wavelengths.

In another development, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has granted license modifications for SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission. However, SpaceX is still awaiting a green light for launch as the FAA has yet to conclude its investigation into Starship Flight 8 or make a determination about a return to flight.

These two stories underscore the dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape of space exploration, highlighting both remarkable achievements and regulatory hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

