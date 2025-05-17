The Cascades Neopolis: Redefining Luxury Living in Hyderabad

In a significant stride for urban development, GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP has announced the attainment of RERA registration for The Cascades Neopolis, its premier residential project in Hyderabad's Kokapet area. This milestone underscores the company's dedication to legal transparency and customer trust.

The impressive 63-story building offers 1,189 sustainable homes and 10 luxurious triplex penthouses. Designed by renowned firms UHA London, Coopers Hill, and Studio HBA, the project blends modern aesthetics with top-tier technology. It ensures a sustainable lifestyle, being both WELL Pre-Certified and IGBC Pre-Certified. Smart Home Automation and premium concierge services augment its appeal.

Expressing satisfaction, Mr. Karteesh Reddy M and other project partners emphasized the importance of compliance, innovation, and customer-centric values in real estate. The strategic location of The Cascades Neopolis offers exceptional connectivity to Hyderabad's key hubs, making it a desirable choice for homebuyers and investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)