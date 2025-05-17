Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Tornado Leaves Nine Dead in Kentucky

A destructive tornado hit southeastern Kentucky, resulting in a 'mass casualty event' as confirmed by authorities. Sheriff John Root reported severe injuries alongside nine fatalities in Laurel County. Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities search for survivors in the storm-ravaged areas.

Updated: 17-05-2025 17:04 IST
A devastating tornado has claimed the lives of nine individuals in southeastern Kentucky, according to local authorities. The phenomenon, described as a 'mass casualty event,' has left the community grappling with tragedy.

In Laurel County, Sheriff John Root detailed the severe impact of the storm, highlighting the significant injuries sustained by many residents. The tornado's ferocity tore through the area late on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Emergency teams are actively engaging in search and rescue operations, hoping to find survivors amidst the rubble. The Sheriff's Office has urged the community to support one another during this difficult time, as the search continues.

