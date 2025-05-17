Devastating Blaze Ravages Wazirabad Slum

A fierce blaze engulfed more than 30 shanties in a slum near Wazirabad village on Saturday afternoon, with officials reporting rapid spread due to exploding mini gas cylinders.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about two hours before bringing it under control. Witnesses recounted the speed of the fire, which left residents unable to salvage belongings.

Preliminary investigations point to a short-circuit as a potential cause of the fire, though authorities have yet to confirm the exact origin. The scene of destruction underscores the vulnerability of such densely populated areas.

