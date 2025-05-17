Left Menu

Devastating Blaze Ravages Wazirabad Slum

A fire destroyed over 30 shanties in a Wazirabad slum after mini gas cylinders exploded, spreading flames rapidly. Firefighters took two hours to control it. The suspected cause is a short-circuit, with the exact reason yet to be confirmed. Eye-witnesses report rapid fire spread.

Updated: 17-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

A fierce blaze engulfed more than 30 shanties in a slum near Wazirabad village on Saturday afternoon, with officials reporting rapid spread due to exploding mini gas cylinders.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about two hours before bringing it under control. Witnesses recounted the speed of the fire, which left residents unable to salvage belongings.

Preliminary investigations point to a short-circuit as a potential cause of the fire, though authorities have yet to confirm the exact origin. The scene of destruction underscores the vulnerability of such densely populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

