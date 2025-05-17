Devastating Blaze Ravages Wazirabad Slum
A fire destroyed over 30 shanties in a Wazirabad slum after mini gas cylinders exploded, spreading flames rapidly. Firefighters took two hours to control it. The suspected cause is a short-circuit, with the exact reason yet to be confirmed. Eye-witnesses report rapid fire spread.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A fierce blaze engulfed more than 30 shanties in a slum near Wazirabad village on Saturday afternoon, with officials reporting rapid spread due to exploding mini gas cylinders.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about two hours before bringing it under control. Witnesses recounted the speed of the fire, which left residents unable to salvage belongings.
Preliminary investigations point to a short-circuit as a potential cause of the fire, though authorities have yet to confirm the exact origin. The scene of destruction underscores the vulnerability of such densely populated areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vatican firefighters seen on roof of Sistine Chapel installing chimney that will signal the election of a new pope, reports AP.
Understaffed Firefighters: The EU's Burning Challenge
Firefighters Union Scandal: Mismanaged Funds and Leadership Suspensions
Volunteer Firefighters: Greece's Unseen Heroes
Blazing Inferno: Firefighters Combat Massive Scrap Yard Blaze in Germany