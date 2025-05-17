Seismic Shifts in Myanmar: A 5.24 Magnitude Earthquake
A magnitude 5.24 earthquake recently struck Myanmar, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced as authorities continue to appraise the situation and respond accordingly.
