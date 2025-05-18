Small Sample Diagnostics: Revolutionizing or Repeating History?

In the 2000s, Theranos captured global attention by claiming it could revolutionize blood testing. Led by founder Elizabeth Holmes, the company raised huge sums, promising quick, affordable diagnostics with minimal blood samples. However, it soon unfolded that their technology was dysfunctional, culminating in a significant biotech scandal and Holmes' conviction.

Presently, a new company named Haemanthus, co-founded by Billy Evans, aims to achieve what Theranos could not. They propose using minimal bodily fluids, like blood, urine, or saliva, for comprehensive diagnostics. This claim arrives amid advancements in technology, yet requires thorough evaluation and persisting skepticism.

While the appeal of such diagnostic methods is intriguing, particularly for under-resourced regions, the science suggests caution. Complex diseases often need exhaustive testing, and the accuracy of minimal sample diagnostics remains uncertain. Future innovations, alongside rigorous research, could eventually bring these ideas to fruition.

