Left Menu

Small Sample Diagnostics: Revolutionizing or Repeating History?

Theranos, a biotech company, once promised a revolution in blood diagnostics with its innovative technology. Despite vast investments, the technology failed, leading to a notorious scandal. Now, Haemanthus, co-founded by Billy Evans, claims similar abilities. With technological advancements, the claim warrants careful scrutiny and scientific validation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:00 IST
Small Sample Diagnostics: Revolutionizing or Repeating History?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the 2000s, Theranos captured global attention by claiming it could revolutionize blood testing. Led by founder Elizabeth Holmes, the company raised huge sums, promising quick, affordable diagnostics with minimal blood samples. However, it soon unfolded that their technology was dysfunctional, culminating in a significant biotech scandal and Holmes' conviction.

Presently, a new company named Haemanthus, co-founded by Billy Evans, aims to achieve what Theranos could not. They propose using minimal bodily fluids, like blood, urine, or saliva, for comprehensive diagnostics. This claim arrives amid advancements in technology, yet requires thorough evaluation and persisting skepticism.

While the appeal of such diagnostic methods is intriguing, particularly for under-resourced regions, the science suggests caution. Complex diseases often need exhaustive testing, and the accuracy of minimal sample diagnostics remains uncertain. Future innovations, alongside rigorous research, could eventually bring these ideas to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025