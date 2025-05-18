Tragedy Strikes: Two Children Drown in Vidisha Pond
Two children, Kartik Yadav and Aryan Shakya, drowned in a pond in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred while the boys were plucking mangoes and ventured into deep water in a nearby pond. Police have registered a case following the tragic event.
Updated: 18-05-2025 13:03 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district as two children drowned in a pond, local police reported on Sunday.
The tragic event occurred on Saturday evening in Amarpura village, located approximately 50 km from the district headquarters.
According to Shamshabad police station in-charge Virendra Kumar, the victims, Kartik Yadav, 14, and Aryan Shakya, 12, had initially gone to pluck mangoes from an orchard on the village's outskirts before venturing into deep water, leading to their unfortunate drowning. A case has been lodged in connection with the incident.
