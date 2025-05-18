Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Historic Charminar Site Claims 13 Lives

A devastating fire at a building near the Charminar in Hyderabad claimed 13 lives, including four children, and injured several others. The fire, likely caused by a short-circuit, led to smoke suffocation. Prime Minister Modi announced financial aid for victims' families while rescue operations were conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:04 IST
Tragic Fire at Historic Charminar Site Claims 13 Lives
A massive fire devastated a building near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar on Sunday, resulting in the tragic loss of 13 lives, including four children. Eight victims were declared dead upon arrival at local hospitals, while others succumbed to severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Local authorities, including the Telangana Fire Department, indicated that the fire likely stemmed from a short-circuit.

The fire, which first ignited on the ground floor of the building housing jewellery shops, quickly spread to upper floors, trapping residents in smoke-filled flats. Rescue operations were promptly undertaken, saving several lives, while medical support and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

