Kenton Cool Sets Everest Record: The Legendary Climber's 19th Triumph

British climber Kenton Cool accomplished a remarkable feat, setting a new record with his 19th ascent of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, according to a hiking official.

Cool, aged 51, reached the 8,849-meter peak on Sunday morning before descending to lower camps. Fellow climbers lauded his achievement as legendary, emphasizing his invaluable presence in the Everest community. Adrian Ballinger, of U.S.-based Alpenglow Expeditions, highlighted Cool's experience and strength, which make him a beloved figure among climbers.

Cool first ascended Everest in 2004, repeatedly showcasing his skills almost annually. On this historic climb, he was joined by Sherpa Dorji Gyaljen, who achieved his 23rd summit. Despite Kami Rita's record 30 ascents, Cool's 19 mark is unmatched by non-Sherpas, and his choice of the popular Southeast Ridge route underscores his enduring passion for Everest.

(With inputs from agencies.)