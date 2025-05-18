Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Charminar: Fatal Fire Claims 17 Lives

A devastating fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, erupted in a building near Hyderabad's Charminar, resulting in 17 fatalities, primarily children. The blaze began in the shopping area, with limited escape routes hindering evacuation. Swift emergency response was met with criticisms of delayed arrival.

A suspected short circuit led to a tragic fire near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad, claiming 17 lives, mostly children. The blaze erupted in a building at Gulzar House, police reported.

Emergency responders faced challenges due to a narrow staircase, the sole escape route, complicating evacuation efforts. The fire spread from the building's shopping area, engulfing residential floors above.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the incident, announcing financial aid for victims. Inquiries have been promised, and concerns about the emergency response's timeliness have been raised by officials and locals.

