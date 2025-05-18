Tragic Fire Engulfs Historic Hyderabad Building, Claims 17 Lives

A tragic fire early Sunday morning led to the death of 17 people, including eight children, in a historic building near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar. The blaze, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, engulfed the structure, prompting swift rescue efforts, though many succumbed to asphyxiation before help arrived.

The building, known for housing jewelry shops on its ground floor and residential flats above, witnessed smoke spreading rapidly, leaving the narrow staircase as the only escape route for its inhabitants. Most of the victims belonged to a family residing there for over a century. Local authorities, including the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, have expressed their condolences and announced relief measures for the bereaved families.

Eyewitnesses described desperate attempts to save those trapped inside. Despite immediate action from the fire department, questions have arisen regarding the response time. Officials assured a thorough inquiry into the incident, aiming to understand the sequence of events leading to the tragedy. The community mourns the immense loss, as investigations continue to provide clear answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)