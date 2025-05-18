Encroachment Crackdown in Sarojini Market Sparks Controversy

An overnight municipal operation in New Delhi's Sarojini market resulted in the demolition of 150 to 200 unauthorized shops, stirring local controversy on Sunday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, executing the operation late Saturday night, aimed to reclaim urban space from encroachment, a recurring issue in this bustling shopping hub.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Traders Association, expressed concerns, saying some authorized stalls were inadvertently damaged during the drive. The council emphasized its commitment to keeping public spaces clear for better accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)