Encroachment Crackdown in Sarojini Market Sparks Controversy

A recent municipal drive led to the removal of 150 to 200 unauthorized shops in Sarojini market to maintain clear public spaces. Ashok Randhawa, a local trader, alleged some authorized shops were also damaged. The council regularly conducts such operations to prevent encroachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:20 IST
An overnight municipal operation in New Delhi's Sarojini market resulted in the demolition of 150 to 200 unauthorized shops, stirring local controversy on Sunday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, executing the operation late Saturday night, aimed to reclaim urban space from encroachment, a recurring issue in this bustling shopping hub.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Traders Association, expressed concerns, saying some authorized stalls were inadvertently damaged during the drive. The council emphasized its commitment to keeping public spaces clear for better accessibility.

