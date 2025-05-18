Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Historic Hyderabad: Deadly Fire Claims 17 Lives

A devastating fire near Hyderabad's Charminar claimed 17 lives, including children, from one family. Trapped by a narrow staircase, victims succumbed to smoke. Authorities responded swiftly, rescuing many and launching inquiries into the incident. Prime Minister Modi and state leaders expressed condolences and announced compensatory aid for affected families.

Updated: 18-05-2025 20:29 IST
In a tragic incident near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar, a suspected short circuit triggered a deadly fire, killing 17 people, including eight children. All victims belonged to an extended family residing in the building, with narrow escape routes trapping them during the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 6 am in a historic building at Gulzar Houz, which housed commercial shops on the ground floor and residential flats above. Hyderabad Police stated that most buildings in the area are centuries old, exacerbating safety risks.

Prime Minister Modi expressed profound regret over the tragedy, announcing financial aid for victims' families. State officials praised the quick action of firefighters, which averted even greater loss of life, while local authorities have opened an inquiry into the fire's cause and response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

