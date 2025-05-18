Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse in Delhi's Paharganj: Police Investigate Negligence

The Delhi Police are investigating the collapse of a wall in Delhi's Paharganj area, which resulted in the deaths of three workers. An FIR for negligence has been filed, and the police are probing whether the building had the necessary construction permissions.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Sunday following a fatal wall collapse in the Paharganj area, resulting in the deaths of three men. Authorities have launched a probe to investigate negligence in the incident.

On Saturday evening, the tragic event took place at an under-construction building on Arakshan Road, where a contractor and his workers were engaged in construction work in the basement. A fourth individual sustained injuries in the collapse.

High winds and rain caused four fatalities in separate accidents across the national capital the same day. Police are consulting with the MCD to understand the building's construction status, focusing on whether the builder held the required permissions for basement construction.

