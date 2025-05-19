Left Menu

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki's Fiery Spectacle: Rising Threat in Indonesia

Indonesia's volcanology agency has raised the alert for Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki to the highest level after eight eruptions. The volcano, located on Flores island, spewed ash clouds up to 5.5 km high. Authorities have advised clearing a 6-kilometre radius around the crater amid ongoing activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 19-05-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 08:04 IST
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki's Fiery Spectacle: Rising Threat in Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a dramatic escalation of volcanic activity, Indonesia's volcanology agency has raised the alert level for Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki to its peak, following a series of eruptions over the weekend. The volcano, positioned on Flores island, unleashed volcanic ash reaching heights between 3 km and 5.5 km on Sunday, as detailed by Muhammad Wafid, the agency's chief.

Wafid stated that their analysis indicated sustained high activity levels, prompting the elevation in alert status beginning Sunday at 08:00 p.m. (1200 GMT). Shared images vividly depict thick grey ash clouds emanating from the crater, while rumbling noises of varying intensity have been reported from nearby monitoring stations.

The volcano resumed its activity on Monday, releasing ash clouds that ascended to 1.2 km. The agency has instructed evacuation within a six-kilometre radius of the crater and cautioned about potential cold lava flows following heavy rainfall. However, no evacuations or flight disruptions have been reported thus far, contrasting with March's eruptions, which affected airline operations including Jetstar and Qantas Airways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025