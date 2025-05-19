High Alert in Himachal Pradesh as Weather Wreaks Havoc

Authorities overseeing the Pandoh dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district have issued a warning, advising locals and tourists to avoid the Beas River banks. Rising water levels, attributed to rain and melting glaciers, may necessitate the opening of spill gates at any time.

The region experienced isolated weather disturbances, with thunderstorms uprooting trees in Sundernagar, causing disruptions. Dark clouds engulfed Mandi and Shimla, while other areas, including Kangra and Palampur, faced similar storm conditions, according to the local Meteorological office.

Flash floods in the Udaipur sub-division of Lahaul and Spiti blocked roads, prompting police to caution against travel. Rainfall varied across regions: Mandi 16.4 mm, Kangra 12.4 mm, and hailstorms in Kangra and Jot. Gusty winds hit several towns, and weather warnings were issued for further adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)