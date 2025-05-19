Left Menu

Emerging Markets Gain Edge with Easing Trade Tensions

J.P. Morgan upgraded its outlook on emerging market equities due to reduced U.S.-China trade tensions and a weakening dollar. This shift follows a 90-day tariff reduction agreement. Analysts see promising opportunities in India, Brazil, and China, particularly in technology stocks, despite ongoing trade noise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:40 IST
Emerging Markets Gain Edge with Easing Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

J.P. Morgan has adjusted its rating on emerging market equities, elevating it from "neutral" to "overweight" on Monday. This adjustment reflects improvements in U.S.-China trade relations and a decline in the strength of the dollar.

The recent agreement between the U.S. and China to reduce tariffs over a 90-day period has sparked optimism regarding the easing of global trade tensions. These developments have led J.P. Morgan analysts to identify fewer barriers for emerging market stocks, which are further bolstered by the anticipated weakening of the U.S. dollar later this year.

While persistent trade uncertainties remain, J.P. Morgan remains optimistic about opportunities in India, Brazil, and China, especially in technology shares within the latter. Concurrently, the MSCI emerging markets stock index has risen by 9% this year, with a declining dollar indicating a retreat from U.S. assets due to policy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025