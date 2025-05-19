Struggle to Save the Orinoco: A Battle Against Time and Turmoil

Amidst Venezuela's economic turmoil, biologist Carlos Alvarado stands at the frontline of a conservation battle, attempting to save the dwindling population of Orinoco crocodiles. With only around 100 left in the wild, this species faces threats from both poaching and subsistence hunting by local communities struggling with food scarcity.

The Venezuelan Crocodile Specialist Group, despite shrinking numbers and resources, continues its mission to raise and release young crocodiles, hoping to bolster the population. These initiatives are essential as the group battles against time and socio-economic challenges to prevent the species' extinction.

Each year, up to 200 juvenile crocodiles are released after spending a year in safe captivity. Yet, experts like director Federico Pantin and Omar Hernandez remain cautious, acknowledging that without broader protective measures and public awareness, these efforts may only delay an inevitable decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)